Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) Trading Down 0.4%

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.12. 8,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 31,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period.

About Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

