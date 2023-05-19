Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLOB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.80.

Globant Price Performance

GLOB traded up $15.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,775. Globant has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

