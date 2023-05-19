Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMED. Piper Sandler cut Globus Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. BTIG Research downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Globus Medical Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.22. 765,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,387. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average of $64.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

