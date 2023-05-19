GMS (NYSE:GMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE GMS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.42. 238,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,015. GMS has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $52,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,018 shares of company stock valued at $784,983. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of GMS by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

