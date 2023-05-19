Gold Royalty Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gold Royalty in a report released on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Gold Royalty from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.75 million, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 21.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 32.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. 15.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.