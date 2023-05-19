Goldfinch Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $20.57 million and $174,926.03 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,956,199 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

