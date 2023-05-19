GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 390.20% from the stock’s previous close.

GoldMining Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEMKT GLDG opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.

In other news, major shareholder Goldmining Inc. acquired 44,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $396,341.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,720,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,285,842.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 222,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,499.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GoldMining by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GoldMining by 466.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 47,332 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of GoldMining by 225.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 30,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

