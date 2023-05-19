good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) PT Set at C$0.25 by National Bankshares

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$0.25 price target by equities research analysts at National Bankshares in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

good natured Products Stock Performance

CVE:GDNP traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.20. The company had a trading volume of 53,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,902. The firm has a market cap of C$44.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a PEG ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. good natured Products has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.46.

Get good natured Products alerts:

About good natured Products

(Get Rating)

Read More

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.