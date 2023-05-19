good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) PT Set at C$0.25 by National Bankshares

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$0.25 price target by equities research analysts at National Bankshares in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.
good natured Products Stock Performance
CVE:GDNP traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.20. The company had a trading volume of 53,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,902. The firm has a market cap of C$44.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a PEG ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. good natured Products has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.46.
About good natured Products
