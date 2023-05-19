Graham (NYSE:GHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Graham Stock Down 0.5 %

GHC stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $585.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Graham has a 1-year low of $525.58 and a 1-year high of $681.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $580.86 and a 200 day moving average of $613.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $18.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Graham

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th. Graham’s payout ratio is 132.80%.

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $581.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,128. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graham

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 27,384.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 219,901 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,767,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 89.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,925 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,104,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.