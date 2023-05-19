Grainger (LON:GRI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $249.00

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 249 ($3.12) and traded as high as GBX 261 ($3.27). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 255.20 ($3.20), with a volume of 988,220 shares traded.

Grainger Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 245.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 249.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 822.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.28 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Grainger’s payout ratio is 1,935.48%.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

