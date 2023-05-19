Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Up 1.4 %

GRP.U stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.74. 222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is currently -60.93%.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

