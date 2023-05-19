Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.197 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GRP.U opened at $59.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.50. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

