Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,590.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,813,000 after buying an additional 323,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after buying an additional 180,011 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after buying an additional 154,258 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $8,513,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 133,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLS. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 5.0 %

ACLS opened at $144.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.17. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $145.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,596 shares of company stock worth $10,830,337 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.