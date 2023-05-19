Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 190,153 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Integra LifeSciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 418,327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 138,315 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 359,315 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,436 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,548 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IART. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.23. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

