Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 171,175 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 115.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,140 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,175 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,001.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $41.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

