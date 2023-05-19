Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 616 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Boston Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after buying an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,555,000 after buying an additional 1,517,876 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,801.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,304,000 after buying an additional 1,286,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 85.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,570,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,252,000 after buying an additional 1,186,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $108.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $113.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,577 shares of company stock worth $8,695,480. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

