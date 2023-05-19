Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Ryan Levenson Purchases 121,721 Shares

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) Director Ryan Levenson acquired 121,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $830,137.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 333,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,116.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryan Levenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Ryan Levenson purchased 5,207 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $34,574.48.

On Friday, May 12th, Ryan Levenson purchased 68,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $414,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ryan Levenson purchased 66,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD remained flat at $6.85 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 388,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $146.66 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. UBS Group AG grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 229.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

