Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) vs. Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Critical Survey

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Great Portland Estates’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin BSP Realty Trust $201.65 million 5.54 $14.43 million $0.60 22.63 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin BSP Realty Trust 31.98% 10.88% 2.36% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Great Portland Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Great Portland Estates 3 1 1 0 1.60

Franklin BSP Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.62%. Given Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Franklin BSP Realty Trust is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.4% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Franklin BSP Realty Trust beats Great Portland Estates on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). BSP’s investment strategy focuses on managing a portfolio of residential mortgage investments consisting almost exclusively of ARM Agency Securities. As of December 31, 2012, the Company’s securities consisted of Agency Securities classified as available-for-sale and Residential mortgage securities classified as held-to-maturity.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

