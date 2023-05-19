Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.12

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$39.12 and last traded at C$39.06, with a volume of 174080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GWO. CIBC upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.88.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

About Great-West Lifeco

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.29%.

(Get Rating)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.