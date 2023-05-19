GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Trading Up 3.1%

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) was up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 257,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 336,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GreenLight Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
GreenLight Biosciences Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional Trading of GreenLight Biosciences
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRNA. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 10,261,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,807,000 after buying an additional 3,301,020 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $6,628,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GreenLight Biosciences by 148.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 421,797 shares during the period. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GreenLight Biosciences Company Profile
GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.
