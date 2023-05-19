Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 523,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,021,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.4% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,484,000 after buying an additional 2,864,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10,443.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $152,063,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,427,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,308,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,880,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $98.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day moving average is $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

