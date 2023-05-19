Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $616,529.16 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,836.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.62 or 0.00341388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013157 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $151.72 or 0.00565344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00068274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.07 or 0.00428784 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

