Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded down $4.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.78. The stock had a trading volume of 64,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,987. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $242.68.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 40.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total value of $344,505.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

