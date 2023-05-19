Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.41. 27,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,620. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $92.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.6197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

