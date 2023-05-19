Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $196.38

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 196.38 ($2.46) and traded as high as GBX 204.60 ($2.56). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 202.40 ($2.54), with a volume of 883,039 shares traded.

Halfords Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 188.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 196.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £437.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 964.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.33.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, and cycling products through its stores. The company's Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans.

