Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford Acquires 2,500 Shares

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,548.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Anthony Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michael Anthony Crawford acquired 32 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $214.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. 9,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,763. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,333,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 47,368 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 80,305 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $66.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

