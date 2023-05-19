Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford Acquires 2,500 Shares

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,548.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Michael Anthony Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Michael Anthony Crawford acquired 32 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $214.08.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ HOFV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. 9,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,763. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74.
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $66.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
