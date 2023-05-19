Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLIT. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.17.
Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 695,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $16.97.
Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.
