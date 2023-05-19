Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:HVT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.34. 146,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $38.85.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $280.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.60 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, CFO Richard B. Hare sold 7,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $229,259.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,700.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 13,880 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $475,945.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,001 shares of company stock worth $1,069,260 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.89% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 369,931 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 310,481 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 213,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 140,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 515.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 111,340 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc engages in the retail of residential furniture and accessories. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

