HC Wainwright Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.47). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of BLPH opened at $9.46 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $7,338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $107,000. 11.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

