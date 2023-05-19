HC Wainwright Cuts Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Price Target to $9.00

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 168.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

NMG stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $203.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( NYSE:NMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 22.2% in the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 604,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 109,941 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 52.2% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 132,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 3.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 89,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

