HC Wainwright Trims BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Target Price to $7.00

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BiomX’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Shares of PHGE stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.32.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BiomX will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed acquired 348,000 shares of BiomX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,161,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,757.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BiomX by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183,091 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in BiomX by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 195,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 154,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BiomX by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BiomX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

