Head-To-Head Comparison: Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) vs. Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Spark New Zealand shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Spark New Zealand and Frontier Communications Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Communications Parent 1 1 4 1 2.71

Valuation & Earnings

Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus price target of $30.43, indicating a potential upside of 81.12%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Spark New Zealand.

This table compares Spark New Zealand and Frontier Communications Parent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark New Zealand $2.53 billion 2.43 $279.07 million N/A N/A Frontier Communications Parent $5.79 billion 0.71 $441.00 million $1.54 10.91

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Spark New Zealand.

Volatility and Risk

Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spark New Zealand and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A Frontier Communications Parent 6.56% 7.57% 2.04%

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Spark New Zealand on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

