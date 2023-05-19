Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0528

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $10.32 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00054379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00039478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00019559 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,348,839,344 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,348,839,344.367428 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05254579 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $14,855,285.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.