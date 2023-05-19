Hedera (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0529 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $11.06 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00054684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00039420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019834 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001056 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,348,839,344 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,348,839,344.367428 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05254579 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $14,855,285.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

