Hermez Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $177.89 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.87 or 0.00018117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $177.89 million and approximately $181,154.66 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.86386294 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $168,859.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

