Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Heska from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.25.

Heska Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $116.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.52 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.66. Heska has a twelve month low of $57.83 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heska

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Heska had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Heska will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Heska by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Heska by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Heska by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

