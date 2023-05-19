High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.33

Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.33 and traded as high as C$15.25. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$15.17, with a volume of 18,715 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

High Liner Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$486.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.95, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.34.

High Liner Foods Announces Dividend

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$339.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$360.46 million. High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.7928483 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at High Liner Foods

In other news, Director Scott A. Brison bought 3,500 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.05 per share, with a total value of C$52,675.00. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

