Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of HTH traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,403. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

In other Hilltop news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $291,542.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,438,372.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,501 shares of company stock worth $1,671,272 over the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 1,330.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 31.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hilltop by 29.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

