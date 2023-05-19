Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HGV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.80.

HGV stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 342,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,644. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.03. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $51.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

