Hive (HIVE) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Hive has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $179.89 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001374 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive Profile

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 487,497,494 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

