Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:HOMB traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.35. 1,029,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after acquiring an additional 162,245 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 49,996 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth about $750,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 459.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 135,657 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,723,000 after purchasing an additional 150,416 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

