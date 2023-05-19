Hornby (LON:HRN) Trading Down 2.1%

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.10 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29). Approximately 9,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 12,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.29).

Hornby Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.48. The firm has a market cap of £39.07 million, a PE ratio of 2,685.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.45.

About Hornby

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, sourcing, and distribution of hobby and interactive products in the United Kingdom, the United State, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe. It offers products under various categories, including playtrains, mystery boxes, hobby bundles, train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, track pieces and extension packs, crossing, signal and accessory packs, traditional analogue control, digital command control, software products, building accessory packs, platform and bridges, people and animals, and paints and weathering powders.

