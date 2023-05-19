Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.28 and last traded at $27.26. Approximately 3,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Humankind US Stock ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $127.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humankind US Stock ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HKND. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Humankind US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Humankind US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humankind US Stock ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in Humankind US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,816,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period.

Humankind US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Humankind US Equity index. The fund selects and weights US stocks, of any capitalization, based on socially responsible investment criteria. HKND was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Humankind.

