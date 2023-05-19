Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:HURN traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.05. 80,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.56. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $87.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey bought 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 110,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $76,217.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,557.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,279,000 after acquiring an additional 92,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 921,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

