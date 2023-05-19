Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 12,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 4,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
Hydromer Stock Up 14.3 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.
Hydromer Company Profile
Hydromer, Inc is a polymer research and development company. It focuses on biotechnology and engages in the business of inventing, developing, patenting, licensing, manufacturing and selling hydrophilic polymer-based products and services. The company serves in the medical device, pharmaceutical, animal health, biotechnology, industrial plastics, cosmetic and personal care markets.
