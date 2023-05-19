ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.71.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

IMGN stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,629,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,145. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.95. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

