Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $66.72 on Friday. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $52.59 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $578,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,506,274.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $578,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,506,274.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 41,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $2,898,438.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,120,643 shares in the company, valued at $77,537,289.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,233 shares of company stock valued at $12,319,658. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.