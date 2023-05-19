Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Up 8.7%

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) shot up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.41 and last traded at $49.36. 76,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 260,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on INDB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Independent Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $74.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel purchased 2,069 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $100,180.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,722.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank news, CTO Barry H. Jensen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,982.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,180.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,722.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,069 shares of company stock valued at $207,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 251.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,208,000 after buying an additional 688,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,144,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 732,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,093,000 after buying an additional 277,202 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,398,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,216,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,654,000 after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

