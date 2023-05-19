Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 718.57 ($9.00).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INF shares. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.39) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 805 ($10.08) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Informa alerts:

Informa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 726.40 ($9.10) on Friday. Informa has a one year low of GBX 498.80 ($6.25) and a one year high of GBX 728.80 ($9.13). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 690.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 653.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,010.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Informa Increases Dividend

About Informa

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $3.00. Informa’s payout ratio is presently 4,166.67%.

(Get Rating)

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.