Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.15. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $112.76.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $903,124 in the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth $81,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ingredion by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ingredion by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 90,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 34,811 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading

